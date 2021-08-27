Manchester City will be looking to make it three straight Premier League victories when they resume their domestic campaign away to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.
Leicester City v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 11 September 2021
Leicester City v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 11 September 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Arsenal vs. Norwich City Full Match – Premier League | 11 September 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
Theater
169 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.