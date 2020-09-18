Home Full Match Replay Leeds United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 19 September 2020
Leeds United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 19 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham Hotspur Highlights – UEFA Europa League second qualifying

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
31 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Full Match and Highlights
1st Half 2nd Half Highlights

Leeds United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 19 September 2020

Leeds United welcome Fulham to Elland Road in the Premier League. Leeds prevailed 3-0 winners when the two sides met in the Championship back in June.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
HarryKane_3

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham Hotspur Highlights – UEFA Europa League second qualifying

Related videos

Top