Leeds United back in the Premier League: EVERY GOAL from the 2020/21 season
Loading advertisement...
Up next
York City v Newcastle United Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
78 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Leeds United back in the Premier League: EVERY GOAL from the 2020/21 season
Watch EVERY GOAL from Leeds United’s 2020/21 Premier League season, scoring 62 times in the Premier League as we impressed under Marcelo Bielsa to finish ninth in our first season back in the top flight after 16 years.