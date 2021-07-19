York City v Newcastle United Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Northamptom Town v West Ham United Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
191 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
York City v Newcastle United Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Watch full match as Newcastle United take on York City in a pre-season friendly
Commentary from Matthew Raisbeck