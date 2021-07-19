Home TV Show News and Interviews Rafael Benítez looks to strengthen Everton side as Andros Townsend has medical ahead of move
Rafael Benítez looks to strengthen Everton side as Andros Townsend has medical ahead of move
Rafael Benítez looks to strengthen Everton side as Andros Townsend has medical ahead of move

Rafael Benítez looks close to completing his first signing as Everton’s new manager. Andros Townsend is close to a move to Goodison Park on a free transfer. He’s the first of three wingers Benitez has targeted.

