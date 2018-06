FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark v Australia

The evergreen Tim Cahill is involved in his fourth World Cup with Australia – the 38-year-old former Everton and Millwall midfielder has scored at the last three tournaments, including a memorable volley against the Netherlands four years ago. Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen will provide plenty of creativity and goal threat in the Danish midfield, as the Republic of Ireland found to their cost in the play-offs.

