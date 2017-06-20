Latest Transfer News | Friday 6th July

- Wolves are trying to finalise a fee worth up to £16m to sign Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.
- Liverpool are yet to make an approach for Xherdan Shaqiri but remain interested in the Stoke star.
- Sweden believe they have identified England’s weakness, claiming they are “not very good at moving the ball quickly.”
- Roberto Martinez has insisted he will not allow talk of him getting the Spain job to derail his bid to beat Brazil with Belgium.
- Cristian Pavon’s agent has revealed Arsenal have yet to submit a bid for the Argentina winger.
- Tottenham have won the race for Jack Grealish who is waiting for Spurs to firm up their interest with an irresistible bid.
- Everton have rejected a bid worth around £12m from RB Leipzig for Ademola Lookman.
- Gareth Southgate will be manager until the 2022 World Cup provided England qualify for Euro 2020.
- Kieran Trippier says he would love to meet David Beckham and tries to copy him with his crossing.
- Gareth Southgate has said he will have to adopt “a racehorse trainer’s eye” to make sure none of his players mislead him about their fitness.
- Former Juventus Football Club CEO Luciano Moggi claims Ronaldo’s switch from Real Madrid is done.
- Luis Suarez has vowed to right the wrongs of four years ago and fire Uruguay into the World Cup semi-finals.
- Harry Wilson’s move to Celtic is off after Liverpool demanded a hefty fee if the forward does not play.
- Arsenal manager Unai Emery could look to offload Aaron Ramsey to fund a move for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes.
- Kyle Walker has claimed World Cup glory with England would eclipse winning the Premier League title with Manchester City.
- Brazil coach Tite has urged his side to stay cool under pressure as they prepare to face Belgium.
- Liverpool are looking to complete a deal to sign 16-year-old Ajax defender Ki-Jana Hoever.
- Barcelona are making a revised bid for Chelsea midfielder Willian.
- Antonio Conte is edging closer to the Chelsea exit door as the club plan for life after the Italian.
- West Ham are close to signing free agent Jack Wilshere – and will pay him £15m over the next three years.
- Ajax will play hard ball in their bid to take defender Daley Blind back to Amsterdam on the cheap.
- Manchester City are facing the prospect of beginning their Premier League title defence next month with an understrength team because they have 11 players still involved in the World Cup.