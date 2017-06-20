Uruguay v France – Full Match Replay | World Cup 2018 Quarter-final | itv1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay v France

Uruguay and France face off at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium for a place in the World Cup 2018 semi-finals. Uruguay have looked dominant so far, winning all four games they’ve played, but there’s a major doubt on whether striker Edinson Cavani will play after a late injury in the Round of 16. France will be buoyant after beating Argentina in one of the games of the tournament and they’ll be hoping Kylian Mbappe can reproduce his sensational exploits from that game against the Uruguayan defence.

 

 

 

 

