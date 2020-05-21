Latest transfer news and rumours – 21 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Alexandre Lacazette and much more!
- Liverpool have reached a financial settlement with new sponsors Nike that will allow them to finish the season and win the Premier League wearing their New Balance kit.
- Premier League clubs with small dressing rooms may have to arrange new changing facilities on opposite sides of their stadiums to enable players to maintain distancing when football restarts.
- A number of Premier League players were made to wait for the green light to take part in training this week after returning inconclusive coronavirus tests.
- Hundreds of the 1,400 EFL players who are out of contract this summer may never get a professional deal again.
- Bournemouth’s Jordon Ibe is facing a possible club fine after being pictured appearing to breach lockdown regulations.
- Victor Moses is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea with the winger set to be dumped by Inter Milan after his flop loan spell.
- Arsenal are lining up Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji for £25m after opening talks in January.
- The Premier League’s big return to training has been hampered by sticky balls with some players slamming Phase One Covid-19 training programmes as “pointless” and “ludicrous”.
- Sadio Mane is overtaking Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid’s main striking target this summer, reports suggest.
- Chelsea have reportedly been joined by Real Madrid in the race for Lille star Gabriel.
- Philippe Coutinho is back training on his own for Bayern Munich as the German giants consider extending his deal, according to reports.
- Gareth Barry “broke strict FA rules” to pump £800,000 into Swindon, it was alleged in court.
- Wayne Rooney plans to turn the grounds of his new country pile into a golfer’s paradise.
- The Premier League is planning to speak to managers and players this week about how football can take the crucial step of returning to contact training and matches.
- League One’s season is set to be decided by a crucial vote next week, following talks at the English Football League’s board meeting on Wednesday.
- Norwich City are returning to training on Friday after tests revealed players and staff did not record positive for coronavirus.
- Footballers are ramping up security and installing panic rooms in their homes in the wake of Dele Alli’s terrifying robbery ordeal
- Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane has been told he must be prepared to take a huge pay-cut if he is to join Bayern Munich.
- EFL Championship action is set to resume on June 20 after a timetable was agreed to complete the 2019/20 campaign by the end of July.
- Arsenal are considering a swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see Alexandre Lacazette moving to Spain and Thomas Lemar coming the other way.
- The Premier League are thought to have given Newcastle’s £300m Saudi-led takeover the green light and an official announcement could be made in the coming days.
- Derby owner Mel Morris is prepared to vote for a premature end to the Championship season even if it means the Rams missing out on a play-off place.
- Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he could not blame Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he wanted to leave the club this summer.
- Jadon Sancho is reportedly still likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer – with Manchester United at the front of the queue.
- Neymar’s return to Barcelona will not be feasible this summer, according to his agent Wagner Ribeiro.
- Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka claims he and the club’s fans both overreacted during his outburst back in October.
- Callum McGregor insists he’s staying at Celtic for 10-in-a-row – and he would love to see old boss Brendan Rodgers back at Parkhead for the party.
- Scottish football is ready to plead with Holyrood to be allowed to pull its boots back on – as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to give the green light for the country to start playing sport again.
- Hearts’ hopes of saving their own top-flight skin suffered another hammer blow after St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick insisted Daniel Stendel’s side was so bad it deserved to go down.