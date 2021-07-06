Latest transfer news and rumours – 6 July 2021
All the news and transfer rumours and latest updates as Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga, Paris Saint-Germain make contact with Paul Pogba’s representatives, plus much more…
- Tottenham Hotspur are in talks about signing Jannik Vestergaard after the Southampton centre back entered the final year of his contract.
- Everton have granted Richarlison his wish to go straight from the Copa America to represent Brazil at the Olympics.
- Luis Enrique will seek assistance from his trusted psychologist, Joaquin Valdes, as he attempts to calm his players’ nerves before Spain’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy tonight.
- Harry Kane will make a shirt presentation before kick-off to honour stricken Denmark star Christian Eriksen.
- Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn is “optimistic” about keeping Kingsley Coman despite interest from Liverpool.
- Rio Ferdinand claims he has sent Raphael Varane a text message to convince him to join Manchester United.
- Mohamed Salah’s Olympic hopes were dashed by Liverpool, who refused to let the striker represent Egypt in Tokyo.
- Manchester United have reportedly bid for Raphael Varane and are targeting Eduardo Camavinga in a £75m double swoop.
- A Denmark fan has claimed he had a rainbow flag “pulled out of his hands” by a steward in Baku.
- UEFA will be ordered to compensate the three European Super League rebels with tens of millions of pounds if it attempts to impose a Champions League ban in punishment for pursuing the breakaway competition.
- The Football Association are set to cash in on England’s run to the semi-finals of the European Championship, with a new sleeve sponsorship deal for the players’ training kit among a host of contracts in the pipeline.
- Barcelona’s financial troubles are so bad that they are currently unable to register any of their summer signings, according to reports in Spain.
- Harry Kane’s Tottenham team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is giving Denmark inside knowledge on how to stop the England captain.
- Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly won the race for Sergio Ramos with the 35-year-old defender set for his medical on Tuesday ahead of joining on a free transfer from Real Madrid.
- Harry Kane has urged England to seize their chance of a lifetime on home soil this week and warned it may never happen again.
- England’s players have been warned not to hug loved ones in the Wembley crowd if they reach the European Championship final.
- Liverpool are edging closer to their second signing of the summer as Otávio could leave Porto following his agent’s comments.
- Hibs are keen on Hakeem Odoffin after they lost Jackson Irvine to St Pauli.
- A Rangers fan took a saw to a tree outside Firhill in his quest to see his team’s first pre-season friendly.
- Bruno Alves insists Alfredo Morelos will prove to be worth every penny of his £20m fee if former club Porto smash their transfer record to sign his old Rangers team-mate.
- Celtic could face competition for the signature of Aaron Hickey from Fiorentina.
- Roberto Mancini believes it is “very unfair” that the vast majority of the 60,000 spectators expected at Wembley on Tuesday for the Euro 2020 semi‑final between Italy and Spain will not be from the respective countries.