Latest transfer news and rumours – 31 August 2023
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers…
- Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve to keep Mohamed Salah with an offer worth just under £120m and they believe the Egypt striker is keen to move to Saudi Arabia, whose Pro League chief executive Saad al-Lazeez will be based in France for the rest of the European transfer window to make negotiations easier.
- Fulham are hopeful of securing a £20m deal with Everton for forward Alex Iwobi.
- Brighton are set to hijack Tottenham’s loan move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.
- Bayern Munich will offer up to £50m for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha while doubts are growing over their ability to complete a deal for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.
- Talks between Crystal Palace and Leicester City over a deal for striker Kelechi Iheanacho have stalled over his £18m price tag. The player is reported to be interested in a move to Selhurst Park.
- Luton Town are set to sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on a permanent deal.
- Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch has agreed personal terms with Liverpool as the Dutchman seeks regular minutes – and the Bundesliga side’s pursuit of Joao Palhinha could pave the way for a move to Liverpool.
- Raheem Sterling is available for England selection after missing the two previous squads amid fitness concerns.
- Atletico Madrid have revived talks with Tottenham over a loan deal for midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg with an obligation to buy.
- Everton’s hunt for investment is facing another setback after Government officials expressed concerns over the club agreeing a deal with US firm 777 Partners.
- Brentford have resurrected talks with Nottingham Forest over Brennan Johnson after initially appearing to pull out of the race for the 22-year-old.
- Wolves are in talks to sign Strasbourg pair Habib Diarra and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde but opening offers were knocked back on Wednesday night.
- Fiorentina have dismissed Manchester United’s initial loan offer for Sofyan Amrabat because the club want a guaranteed permanent fee for the midfielder.
- Brentford have asked about West Ham target Hugo Ekitike at Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.
- Inter have made a loan approach for Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, with the midfielder’s future uncertain in north London.
- Manchester United are in discussions with Galatasaray over a loan move for Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek as the player edges nearer to a departure.
- Arsenal are reported to be the “unnamed club” who made a world record bid for England goalkeeper Mary Earps and they are expected to soon make a second proposal to Manchester United.
- Jordan Henderson is set to be included in England’s squad on Thursday despite his move to Saudi Arabia.
- Manchester United have made contact with Nice over a deal to sign centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as they look for additional cover at the back.
- Chelsea will smash through the £1bn spending mark under Todd Boehly if they are able to complete a £45m deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer.
- Marc Cucurella is open to a loan move to Manchester United because of his “disappointment” over the chances he has been given in over a season at Chelsea.
Jesse Lingard is closing on a return to the Premier League but will only get a short-term deal from West Ham and might not officially sign until after the summer window has closed.
- Manchester United are beating off competition from Chelsea to sign Benfica teenager Joao Neves, a midfielder who has been dubbed “the next Bruno Fernandes”.
- Manchester United are pressing on with their bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat despite having their initial loan offer of only £1.7m turned down by Fiorentina.