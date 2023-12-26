Latest Transfer News and Rumours – 26 December 2023
The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers.
-
- Julian Alvarez says he is “very happy” at Manchester City amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.
- Furious Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has vowed to take action after a mole in his camp leaked their team selection to face Aston Villa online.
- Barcelona are reportedly looking to “get out” of the £5.2m pay rise due to Robert Lewandowski for his third season with the club because of his struggles this season.
- Raphael Varane’s representatives claim talk about their client leaving Manchester United to link up with old friend Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia is “not a subject”.
- Nuno Espirito Santo says every Nottingham Forest player will have to improve their performance after his arrival at the club, but particularly called on goalkeepers Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos to step up.
- Nottingham Forest defender Willy Boly says there has to be a rethink over VAR officials being able to review yellow card decisions after a questionable call saw him sent off against Bournemouth.
- Tottenham have rekindled their interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez but fear the injury to Kostas Tsimikas will scupper their chances of a deal.
Tottenham have turned their attention to Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke as they look for additional help up front with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson proving an impossible deal to secure.
- Vito Mannone says his experience of being a long-term No 2 goalkeeper at Arsenal has made it clear that Aaron Ramsdale would be better off seeking a move away from the Emirates.
- Royal Antwerp’s teenage midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has emerged as a January target for Tottenham.
- Former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has emerged as a surprise contender to take on that role in the fresh backroom at Manchester United.
Manchester United reaches agreement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, to acquire up to a 25% shareholding in the Company.#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2023
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family have been urged to demolish an outdated Old Trafford and build an “exciting and innovative” stadium by the architects in charge of their redevelopment plans.
- Nottingham Forest will write to PGMOL chief Howard Webb to demand that Rob Jones is suspended from refereeing following his blunder in sending off Willy Boly against Bournemouth.
- Manchester City are in talks with River Plate over a potential £15m deal to sign highly-rated teenage midfielder Claudio Echeverri.
- The Saudi Pro League is considering a raise in the number of foreign players allowed in squads next season to boost the competition’s brand and increase their strength in the transfer market even further.