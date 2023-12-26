Home International Games England Gareth Southgate on Euro 2024 & his future after England

Gareth Southgate on Euro 2024 & his future after England

Gareth Southgate on Euro 2024 & his future after England
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ilic scores a worldie | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 17 | Serie A 2023/24

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Gareth Southgate speaks exclusively to Rob Dorsett as he prepares for Euro 2024 in Germany. Southgate discusses his squad selection dilemmas and the form of Harry Maguire, Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham. The England manager also opens up about the challenges of being a international management and his future in the role.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #GarethSouthgate

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Ilic scores a worldie | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 17 | Serie A 2023/24

Ilic scores a worldie | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 17 | Serie A 2023/24

Related videos

Top