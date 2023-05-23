Latest transfer news and rumours – 23 May 2023
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s newspapers…
- Arsenal have moved to try to sign Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City.
- Manchester United are dumping Anthony Martial after running out of patience with the Frenchman, who stormed straight down the tunnel after he was substituted against Bournemouth on Saturday.
- Manchester United are in sensational talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar, according to reports.
- Manchester City are ready to take on arch-rivals Liverpool in the battle to sign Brighton World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.
- Liverpool have asked referee body the PGMOL to explain two decisions at the weekend, which they feel crossed the clear and obvious threshold despite the scrutiny of VAR.
- Brentford are hoping Coventry City don’t win promotion to the Premier League this weekend to aid their pursuit of striker Viktor Gyokeres.
- Old Trafford could witness another star Brazilian arrival this summer amid rumours Casemiro is doing his bit to tempt Paris Saint-Germain stud Neymar to Manchester United.
- Phil Neville launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a reporter after Inter Miami suffered a chastening 3-1 home defeat to Orlando Pride.
- Jurrien Timber has admitted that he is in the dark over his future at Ajax amid transfer interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.
- Manchester City aim to keep Ilkay Gundogan out of Arsenal’s clutches by getting him to agree on a new deal.
- Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Marc Guehi.
- Chelsea are set to host a star charity football match to aid war-torn Ukraine.
- Everton have signed an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital, as the takeover of the club takes a significant step forward.
- Chelsea have been watching Romeo Lavia again, but some staff have their reservations about Southampton’s teen midfielder