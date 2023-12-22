Latest transfer news and rumours – 22 December 2023
The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers…
- Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio because of their injury problems at the back, but they remain unlikely to make any significant moves in January.
- Former Chelsea and West Ham starlet Pierre Ekwah, now plying his trade in the Championship with Sunderland, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Fulham and Crystal Palace.
- The European Super League has used a landmark court ruling to relaunch with a new format but the UK government says it would block Premier League teams from signing up to another breakaway competition.
- Interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in Mason Greenwood has convinced Manchester United the time is right to sell the striker, currently on loan in Spain with Getafe.
- Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as he is reported to have told Fulham he wants to leave on a free transfer in the summer.
- Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a ‘low-cost’ striker and right-sided centre-back in the New Year.
- Ivan Toney has increased speculation about his future by liking a social media comment about joining Arsenal in January.
- Jarell Quansah is the most recent Liverpool star to sign a ‘car clause’ in his contract – something all young players at the club are required to do.
- Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has confirmed that Pedro Neto is back training – and could even be on the bench against Chelsea on Christmas Eve.
- Arsenal could reportedly make a January swoop for the man many believe will be Rodri’s long-term successor for Spain.
- Tosin Adarabioyo has told Fulham he wants to leave at the end of the season as a free agent.
- Barcelona and Real Madrid will be due a loyalty bonus of £870m should plans for a European Super League finally get the go-ahead.
- Manchester United will have to bide their time or pay big compensation if they are determined to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director, because he has a 12-month notice period in his contract at Newcastle.
- Jesse Marsch has revealed Leeds’ owners admitted to him in private that they sacked him too soon and he says he now regrets not taking the chance to become Leicester manager before Enzo Maresca’s appointment.
- Jan Vertonghen believes he suffered from mental health problems at Tottenham and has revealed he spent the entire 2019 Champions League final counting down to the final whistle.
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to buy 25 per cent of Manchester United was in final negotiations on Thursday night after work was undertaken all week to try to complete the paperwork in order to start the process of approvals.