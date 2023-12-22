Home Pre-match Jürgen Klopps Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Arsenal

Watch live as LFC manager Jürgen Klopp speaks to the media as his squad prepares for Saturday’s 17.30pm Premier League kick-off against Arsenal at Anfield.

