Latest transfer news and rumours – 20 June 2021
All the latest news and rumours as Man City reportedly prepare massive summer offers for both Spurs striker Harry Kane and Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.
- Manchester City are ready to smash the all-time Premier League transfer record in order to land Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
- Manchester United fear midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to run down his contract and leave Old Trafford on a free next year.
- Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane’s agents hope to meet with Manchester United this week to negotiate a move after he rejected a two-year extension at the Bernabeu.
- Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is on the verge of agreeing a new five-year deal with the club.
- Juventus will bid £26m plus teenage defender Radu Dragusin for Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli after his two-goal performance against Switzerland in Euro 2020.
- Crystal Palace are said to be the subject of a £220m takeover bid by American investor John Textor.
- Watford are showing an interest in Rangers and Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara.
- Fulham have reportedly put Swansea manager Steve Cooper top of their managerial wishlist in the club’s search for a successor to Scott Parker, who seems set to join Bournemouth.
- Carlo Ancelotti wants Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join him at Real Madrid as Everton could sell the striker for £50m this summer.
- Arsenal are hoping midfielder Emile Smith Rowe will sign new terms with the club after they rejected a bid from Aston Villa for the 20-year-old earlier this week.
- Manchester City will make a take-it-or-leave-it £100m offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane after Euro 2020.
- Tottenham Hotspur remain ‘keen’ on Mauricio Pochettino, despite Nuno Espirito Santo emerging as their top target to fill the vacant manager’s job.
- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is eyeing attacking additions in the summer transfer window by plotting a move for Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, with the Swedish striker impressing heavily at the European Championships.
- Chelsea have joined the race for 21-year-old Isak’s signature and are prepared to meet his £60m release clause this summer.
- Thomas Tuchel wants to bring 35-year-old free-agent centre-back Sergio Ramos to Stamford Bridge.
- Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to accept a £15m loss on Donny van de Beek by allowing the Dutchman to leave this summer.
- Chelsea are reportedly ready to include Ruben Loftus-Cheek in any deal for Achraf Hakimi.
- Celtic are said to be ready to bring Gordon Strachan – currently technical director at Dundee – back to the club in a behind-the-scenes role.