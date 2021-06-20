5 Euro 2020 Dark Horses To Look Out For

When it comes to the European football stage, there is always the potential for an outside team to cause an upset and knock a favourite off the podium. And the history of the Euro Championships is testament to the ‘dark horse’, most notably Denmark (1992) and Greece (2004) winning the tournament against all the odds.

As this summer’s European Championships progresses, we take a look at some of the nations that could prove to be lucky football bet bonuses with the five Euro 2020 dark horses to look out for.

Russia

Aside from a third-place finish back in 2008, Russia hasn’t made it out of the group stages since 1988. But their qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 now has people sitting up and taking notice, as the memory of their FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final place remains fresh in the pundits’ minds. With the Russian squad determined to show that their 2018 achievements were not a fluke, this could be the year for this disciplined team to reach a final.

Turkey

Euro 2020 is only the fifth time the Turkish side has qualified, the last time in 2016 although they did finish third back in 2008, which shows they do have what it takes to get to the final four. The difference this time could be the elevation in their team, with players who currently feature in all of Europe’s top five leagues. Turkey is also in Group A against Italy, Switzerland and Wales, which is widely considered anyone’s to win. Could Turkey’s 2020 blend of experience and youth prove to be their dark horse ticket?

Ukraine

On previous Euro track record, Ukraine appears to be an unlikely scene-stealer, finishing last in the 2016 championships. But what has set this dynamic team apart this time round was their qualifying performances, finishing top in a group that also including defending champions, Portugal. Their Group C draw in this year’s tournament could be their route to the final 16…and who knows, even a place in the Euro 2020 final.

Poland

With Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski proving to be their best-ever goal scorer, Poland is going into Euro 2020 with renewed confidence and a world-class squad to match. Lining up with Lewandowski is one of the world’s top goalkeepers, Wojciech Szczesny and the whole Poland side has a youthful energy which would be wrong to ignore. And, after a below par performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Poland is certainly a team with a point to prove.

Sweden

Yes, this is Sweden’s sixth qualification in a row for the European Championship, but since their third-place finish back in 1992, the team has yet to make it past the group stage. So, could this be the year Janne Andersson’s squad breaks its unlucky Euro run? With a talented and win-hungry team including the likes of Aleksander Isak and Dejan Kulusevsk as well as the old guards, including Sebastian Larsson and Marcus Berg, we just could see the Vikings make a Euro 2020 final invasion.