Latest transfer news and rumours – 18 June 2023

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday’s newspapers…

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains a leading candidate to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford, with Manchester United readying a £45m bid.

Bayern Munich have issued a hands-off warning to Barcelona and Man City as the duo eye a move for Joshua Kimmich.

A sensational report has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta over becoming their new manager.

Marcus Rashford will become Manchester United’s top earner with a new £375,000-a-week deal.

Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella, according to reports.

Manchester United are expected to make an improved £50m offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this week.

The £2.3billion proceeds from the sale of Chelsea more than a year ago may not reach victims of Russia’s war on Ukraine this year, or perhaps at all, with Roman Abramovich reluctant to sign off the funds.

Man Utd and Man City both have an astonishing 120,000 fans on their season ticket waiting lists.

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is a target for Burnley.

Everton and Marseille look set to battle it out for Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye.

Arsenal are said to be ‘very confident’ that they will complete the signings of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice this summer. The Gunners are in the advanced stages of negotiations with both players and remain strong favourites to snap up their top priority targets.

James Maddison is reportedly open to joining either Tottenham or Newcastle this summer as he looks to secure Premier League football next season following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool have five midfield stars on their shortlist as new transfer chief Jorg Schmadtke is hoping to land his first signing since moving to Anfield.

Chelsea are preparing to pay around £30m to secure the signing of Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, with the deal advancing quickly.

A “world-changing” Ukraine aid foundation left in limbo over £2.3bn of frozen funds from the sale of Chelsea FC is calling on ministers to stand up to the EU over the delays.

Chelsea will step up their attempts to sign the Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo and the Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson this week.