Home TV Show News and Interviews Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 July 2021
Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

N’golo Kante’s Defensive Masterclass | Top 5 Tackles

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
65 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 July 2021

All the latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on the futures of Jadon Sancho, Kieran Trippier and Raphael Varane, and much more…

 

  • Manchester United are close to completing a double defensive swoop for Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier worth £68m.
  • England star Jadon Sancho is set to be given the freedom of his London borough – just days after teammate Bukayo Saka was recommended for the same honour.
  • Brighton are planning to reopen talks with Solly March over a new contract ahead of next season.
  • Arsenal have been forced to undertake a deep clean of their training ground after a swell of positive coronavirus tests inside the academy.
  • Juventus appear ready to firm up their interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
  • Tottenham are reportedly considering a swoop for Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.
  • Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has clubs ‘putting out feelers’ over a transfer, according to his new boss Julian Nagelsman.
  • Arsenal are interested in Tammy Abraham who Chelsea have already offered to a number of clubs as part of their search for a new striker.
  • Brentford are close to signing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer for around £13.5m, in what will be a record deal for the Premier League club.
  • West Ham have established a plan that they hope will be able to see of the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea in star midfielder Declan Rice.
  • Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has emphasised his commitment to his club amid Arsenal transfer rumours.
  • PSG are considering offering star man Kylian Mbappe a mega-money contract to convince him to remain at the club.
  • Lee Carsley is set to be named the new England Under 21 manager after the FA offered the former Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder a two-year contract.
  • Manchester City are closing in on the £11m sale of striker Lukas Nmecha to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.
  • Manchester United are planning to step up their pre-season preparations with a camp at England rugby union’s training HQ Pennyhill Park from next week.
  • Atletico Madrid are ready to join the race to sign Jesse Lingard if Manchester United decide to let him go this summer.
  • Pressure is mounting on the Premier League to revise how it uses VAR after the ‘light-touch’ approach at Euro 2020 won widespread praise.
  • Everton have swooped to sign Sunderland striker Francis Okoronkwo after agreeing a deal worth up to £1m for the highly-rated 16-year-old.
  • Wolves are signing defender Dion Sanderson to a new long-term contract and will send him on loan to Championship side Birmingham City.
  • Serie A clubs will no longer be able to wear primarily green kits from the 2022-23 campaign onwards following a change in regulations.
  • Manchester United are on the verge of announcing Jadon Sancho as their marquee signing of the summer after previously confirming a £73m deal with Borussia Dortmund, and all eyes will now be on what shirt number the winger will wear.
  • Chelsea and Manchester City have both turned down the chance to sign Antoine Griezmann.
  • Juventus have rejected an £85m bid from Chelsea for Federico Chiesa, according to reports.
  • Celtic are being made to sweat as they wait to discover if 20,000 fans will be allowed into next week’s Champions League showdown with Midtjylland.
  • Rangers target Joey Veerman has been urged by his mentor to ignore the lure of Italy and seize a Champions League stage at Ibrox.
  • Celtic’s pursuit of Rennes duo Sacha Boey and Brandon Soppy has been played down by sporting director Florian Maurice.
  • Al-Hilal are poised to offer Celtic star Ryan Christie a life-changing offer to move to the Gulf after targeting him to replace Italian midfielder Sebastian Giovinco.
  • James Forrest is set to give Celtic a Champions League boost by returning to training.
  • Dave Martindale has warned Scottish football could be facing a player crisis after shutting down Livingston.
Previous Video
5178-T2197 – footballorgin.com

3 Big Transfers of the Summer

Next Video
N’golo Kante

N’golo Kante’s Defensive Masterclass | Top 5 Tackles

Related videos

Top