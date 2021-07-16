Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
N’golo Kante’s Defensive Masterclass | Top 5 Tackles
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
65 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Latest transfer news and rumours – 16 July 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on the futures of Jadon Sancho, Kieran Trippier and Raphael Varane, and much more…
- Manchester United are close to completing a double defensive swoop for Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier worth £68m.
- England star Jadon Sancho is set to be given the freedom of his London borough – just days after teammate Bukayo Saka was recommended for the same honour.
- Brighton are planning to reopen talks with Solly March over a new contract ahead of next season.
- Arsenal have been forced to undertake a deep clean of their training ground after a swell of positive coronavirus tests inside the academy.
- Juventus appear ready to firm up their interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
- Tottenham are reportedly considering a swoop for Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.
- Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has clubs ‘putting out feelers’ over a transfer, according to his new boss Julian Nagelsman.
- Arsenal are interested in Tammy Abraham who Chelsea have already offered to a number of clubs as part of their search for a new striker.
- Brentford are close to signing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer for around £13.5m, in what will be a record deal for the Premier League club.
- West Ham have established a plan that they hope will be able to see of the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea in star midfielder Declan Rice.
- Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has emphasised his commitment to his club amid Arsenal transfer rumours.
- PSG are considering offering star man Kylian Mbappe a mega-money contract to convince him to remain at the club.
- Lee Carsley is set to be named the new England Under 21 manager after the FA offered the former Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder a two-year contract.
- Manchester City are closing in on the £11m sale of striker Lukas Nmecha to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.
- Manchester United are planning to step up their pre-season preparations with a camp at England rugby union’s training HQ Pennyhill Park from next week.
- Atletico Madrid are ready to join the race to sign Jesse Lingard if Manchester United decide to let him go this summer.
- Pressure is mounting on the Premier League to revise how it uses VAR after the ‘light-touch’ approach at Euro 2020 won widespread praise.
- Everton have swooped to sign Sunderland striker Francis Okoronkwo after agreeing a deal worth up to £1m for the highly-rated 16-year-old.
- Wolves are signing defender Dion Sanderson to a new long-term contract and will send him on loan to Championship side Birmingham City.
- Serie A clubs will no longer be able to wear primarily green kits from the 2022-23 campaign onwards following a change in regulations.
- Manchester United are on the verge of announcing Jadon Sancho as their marquee signing of the summer after previously confirming a £73m deal with Borussia Dortmund, and all eyes will now be on what shirt number the winger will wear.
- Chelsea and Manchester City have both turned down the chance to sign Antoine Griezmann.
- Juventus have rejected an £85m bid from Chelsea for Federico Chiesa, according to reports.
- Celtic are being made to sweat as they wait to discover if 20,000 fans will be allowed into next week’s Champions League showdown with Midtjylland.
- Rangers target Joey Veerman has been urged by his mentor to ignore the lure of Italy and seize a Champions League stage at Ibrox.
- Celtic’s pursuit of Rennes duo Sacha Boey and Brandon Soppy has been played down by sporting director Florian Maurice.
- Al-Hilal are poised to offer Celtic star Ryan Christie a life-changing offer to move to the Gulf after targeting him to replace Italian midfielder Sebastian Giovinco.
- James Forrest is set to give Celtic a Champions League boost by returning to training.
- Dave Martindale has warned Scottish football could be facing a player crisis after shutting down Livingston.