Latest transfer news and rumours – 13 May 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal and Manchester United eye summer changes to their squad.
- Frank Lampard could be offered a return to Premier League management after emerging as a leading contender to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.
- Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta defender Cristian Romero when the summer transfer window opens.
- Chelsea will reportedly wear next season’s home kit for this Saturday’s FA Cup final against Leicester and during the Women’s Champions League final the day after.
- Leicester City are set to deliver their second defeat over Manchester United in as many days after taking pole position in the race for Grimsby Town starlet Ben Grist.
- Pep Guardiola had his Premier League champions back in training just hours after celebrating clinching another title.
- Francis Jeffers has left his role with Everton U23s to become part of Paul Cook’s coaching staff at Ipswich Town.
- Barcelona reportedly made contact with Hansi Flick but were turned down as the outgoing Bayern Munich manager edges closer to winning the Germany job.
- Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho will both lift the Premier League trophy together after Manchester City’s final home game of the season against Everton, on May 23.
- Andreas Pereira has revealed he is willing to leave Manchester United in the summer to join Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht side.
- Chelsea legend Claude Makelele has become an ambassador for the Congolese FA.
- Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill has been promoted to the first-team squad until the end of the season following Andreas Christensen’s injury.
- Monaco have reportedly joined Tottenham in the quest to snap up Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng on a free transfer.
- Arsenal have been given a boost in their quest to sign Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga in the summer.
- Gary Bowyer has agreed a stunning two-year deal to remain as Salford City boss instead of returning to Derby County.
- Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £68m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.
- Oliver Kahn, the future CEO of Bayern Munich, has ruled out the club raiding Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund for star striker Erling Haaland.
- Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he’s held meetings with owner Farhad Moshiri, Director of Football Marcel Brands and chairman Bill Kenwright, where they have all “agreed a plan to improve the squad” this summer.
- Fenerbahce have emerged as favourites for the signature of Chelsea frontman Olivier Giroud.
- Chelsea are nearing an agreement with defender Thiago Silva over a new contract, with the Brazil captain wanting to stay for another season.
- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu were given reassurances from the hierarchy in a meeting the day after their Europa League exit.
- Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
- A group of Celtic fans gathered to pay tribute as Scott Brown arrived for his final home game.
- Frontrunner Eddie Howe has agreed to become the new Celtic manager, according to reports.