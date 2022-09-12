Latest transfer news and rumours – 12 August 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s national newspapers…
- Manchester United were reportedly offered the opportunity to sign more than 15 players in just one week of the transfer window.
- Newcastle are keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to reports. Tickets for a Newcastle match are in high demand, as many as 30,000 people have been in an online queue for tickets.
- Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has offered himself up to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.
- Luke Shaw is struggling with a foot injury which is threatening his place for club and country.
- Arsenal are still considering a January loan deal for teenage prodigy Marquinhos.
- Police and football clubs will continue urgent talks today as the potential for widescale postponements of matches this weekend looms large.
- Gareth Southgate privately believes England’s poor summer form may have been a blessing in disguise.
- Manchester United stars believe Cristiano Ronaldo is still angling for a move – and has his eye on a January exit.
- Barcelona are planning on relaunching a bid for Bernardo Silva in January, according to reports.
- Everton club doctors are reportedly concerned that Jordan Pickford’s recent thigh injury could be down to his powerful kicking.
- Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou remains under serious consideration by Brighton & Hove Albion as they seek a successor to Graham Potter.
- English clubs will take police advice over this week’s fixtures after Rangers were forced to push back their Champions League match at home to Napoli by 24 hours and ban away fans from attending.
- Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be recalled by Gareth Southgate for England’s next two fixtures.
- Christian Eriksen says his partnership with Scott McTominay at Manchester United is starting to blossom.
- Andy Carroll is heading back to the Championship to join Reading for a second time.