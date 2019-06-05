Latest Transfer News – 5 June 2019
All the news and rumours including the latest on Giovani Lo Celso, Paul Pogba, Kieran Trippier, Andre Gomes, Christian Eriksen and more…
- Atletico Madrid are confident of confirming the signing of Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.
- Manuel Lanzini is in line for a new five-year contract at West Ham as they try to fend off Fenerbahce.
- Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told Real Madrid he has no intention of selling Christian Eriksen this summer.
- Ryan Fraser expects his future to be determined on deadline day as Bournemouth dig their heels in.
- England are out to make history in the first Nations League finals, says Marcus Rashford.
- James Maddison is a summer target for Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.
- Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could choose a return to Juventus as Real Madrid dither over a potential deal.
- England’s Nations League semi-final with Holland on Thursday night will feel like a home match – with around 20,000 Three Lions supporters expected in Portugal.
- Derby appear to be preparing for life after Frank Lampard and have made checks on Charlton manager Lee Bowyer.
- Plans to radically restructure European club football after 2021 will be blocked by an Anglo-German alliance, according to the acting head of the German FA.
- Manchester United have identified Frankfurt’s Sebastien Haller as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.
- Tottenham have joined Manchester United in keeping tabs on Norwich starlet Ben Godfrey.
- Jay Rodriguez could leave West Brom this summer for just £5m due to a release clause inserted last year.
- Arsenal are ready to reward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a new £200,000-a-week deal.
- Newcastle are keen on a cut-price deal for Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann.
- Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has told Maurizio Sarri he is not the only person in the frame to become their new manager.
- Antoine Griezmann is in a state of limbo after admitting he doesn’t know when he will be able to find a new club.
- Liverpool have until September to proceed with existing plans to expand Anfield or pursue a bigger project that could raise the capacity past 60,000.
- Premier League clubs will decide whether to become the first football competition to show VAR replays on big screens in stadiums when the system is introduced into the top flight next season.
- Freddie Ljungberg will join Unai Emery’s first-team coaching staff at Arsenal next season as part of a substantial reshuffle after the coach’s disappointing first campaign.
- Opposition from England and Germany will block radical changes to the Champions League that are being proposed by several if Europe’s top clubs, the president of Borussia Dortmund has claimed.
- Neil Lennon is convinced getting Leigh Griffiths back firing will be like landing a £6m striker on a free.
- Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is set to snatch Celtic target James Justin from the Hoops.
- Porto could be ready to enter a bidding war with Marseille for Celtic star Olivier Ntcham.
- Mark Warburton has made a double swoop to sign Lee Wallace and Liam Kelly for QPR.