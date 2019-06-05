Christian Eriksen: My Future at Tottenham

Midfielder for Tottenham Hotspurs, Christian Eriksen, began speculation on his future with the club FreeTips.com reports today after stating that he “might want to try something new.”

The twenty-seven-year-old midfielder has previously been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid; however, he still has one year left on his current deal with Spurs though he hasn’t yet committed to extending that deal beyond that year. However, he also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of staying with the club either.

Eriksen, in an interview with the Dutch magazine Ekstra Bladet said “If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up, I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham. But in football, you do not know when clarification comes. It can happen any time.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino stated that Eriksen was open to a contract extension to remain with the club. Eriksen stated “Everyone wants it as soon as possible, but in football things take time. It depends on [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy, and another club has to come in, or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can’t set a date yourself. There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet. It is hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, then why not stay in Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract, it depends on the conditions.”

The Danish International Player moved to Spurs back in 2013 for a £12.5M deal from the Dutch giants Ajax. Spurs are facing mounting financial pressure to sell the player, in large part due to the debts incurred as part of their new stadium development.

The new stadium opened with a game against Crystal Palace back at the beginning of April, at a cost of around £1billion. The pitch is unique in that it is retractable to reveal a sunken artificial turf pitch underneath which has largely been put in place so that the stadium can host two NFL games a year without damaging the football playing surface.

The club took out a five-year financial arrangement to cover the costs of the development, which included a bank facility of some £400M; however, they had to go back to the bank and extend this by a further £237M when the costs of the development began to spiral out of control. The stadium has a capacity of just over 62,000 officially making it the second largest football stadium in the UK.

Chairman Daniel Levy is aware that selling Eriksen on, would certainly ease the financial burden on the club as it would raise significant funds for Spurs. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have expressed an interest in the player. But for now, Eriksen isn’t rushing to make any decisions.