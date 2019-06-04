Latest Transfer News – 4 June 2019
All the news and rumours including the latest on Romelu Lukaku, Kieran Trippier, Matthijs de Ligt and more..
- James Maddison is a target for Manchester United and could cost the club £60m.
- Juventus have joined the race to sign Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt, tabling a £75m bid.
- James Maddison, Maxi Gomez, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon are summer targets for Tottenham.
- Manchester United are set to enquire about the availability of Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka after cooling their interest in Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier.
- Everton face paying up to £40m if they want to bring Lyon’s Bertrand Traore to Goodison Park.
- Paris Saint-Germain have expressed their intent in signing Romelu Lukaku, with Inter Milan also interested.
- Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has put Premier League clubs on red alert by saying he wants to leave the Serie A club this summer.
- Manchester rivals United and City are embroiled in a £120m battle with Real Madrid for Benfica whizzkid Joao Felix.
- Divock Origi has been offered a new deal by Liverpool and the Reds are confident he will commit long term.
- Arsenal could face a battle to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Chinese clubs again tried to sign the striker by offering to pay him nearly £300,000 a week.
- Arsenal are to launch a double bid for Sampdoria duo Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen for £37m this summer.
- Bournemouth are eyeing a £13m swoop for Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.
- Middlesbrough want Dwight Gayle to be the striker to fire them to promotion to the Premier League next season.
- Jordan Rhodes has been priced out of his dream move to the Premier League with newly-promoted Norwich.
- West Ham will aim to sign Fenerbahce captain Kaldirim who has just a £4.4m release clause.
- Inter Milan are ready to test West Ham’s resolve to keep Marko Arnautovic.
- Manchester City are lining up a £50m move for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo.
- Maurizio Sarri will try to beat Manchester United to signing Kalidou Koulibaly if he becomes Juventus boss.
- Richarlison has admitted that interest from Manchester United is flattering, but insists he is happy playing at Everton.
- Chelsea are locked in talks over the exits of both Maurizio Sarri and Eden Hazard in what promises to be another summer of change, even if the club remain banned from signing new players.
- Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is in Doha to discuss Qatar taking a stake in the Championship club which narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.
- Chris Hughton will hold talks with West Brom in the next 48 hours as he considers making a return to management.
- Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set for a £180m battle over Mohamed Salah this summer.
- Arsenal have held talks over a £20m move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier but fear it could fall through due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
- Sevilla are set to appoint ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui after caretaker coach Joaquin Caparros stepped aside.
- American businessman Mark Campbell is in line to become the new majority shareholder of Sunderland, taking a 74 per cent stake in the club.
- Ashley Cole’s departure from Derby could have a knock-on-effect for Aberdeen loan defender Max Lowe, who could be recalled by the Rams.
- Steve Clarke is exploring a possible Scotland call-up for West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks.