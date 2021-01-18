Latest january transfer news – 18 January 2021
The latest January transfer news and rumours as Mesut Ozil arrives at Fenerbahce, plus updates on the futures of Erling Haaland, Tariq Lamptey and more…
- Jesse Lingard is weighing up a move to Sheffield United on a six-month loan to give him regular first-team football.
- West Ham United are looking at a deal for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde to bolster David Moyes’ attack for the second half of the season.
- Huddersfield winger Alex Pritchard has clubs in the Championship monitoring whether he will be allowed to move, with six months left on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.
- Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku could be in line to seal a shock summer move to Manchester City, according to reports.
- Juventus are reportedly preparing to make a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba next summer.
- Arsenal have already started planning for the summer by lining up an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon.
- Inter Milan have not paid the first instalment of their payments to Real Madrid for Achraf Hakimi as the club battles to stave off financial oblivion.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained tight-lipped over Jesse Lingard’s future amid reports that the Manchester United outcast has held talks with Ligue 1 side Nice over a move.
- Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed interest from the Premier League for midfielder Morgan Sanson after Aston Villa joined a host of other clubs in the race for the £20m-rated star.
- West Brom are looking at a deal for Turkey international Okay Yokuslu.
- Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for out-of-favour Real Madrid defender Eder Militao to replace David Alaba.
- Premier League teams are exploring a deal for highly-rated Benfica prospect Ronaldo Camara after he fell out with the Portuguese club.
- AC Milan are on the verge of signing veteran striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer, according to reports.
- Manchester City are interested in signing Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli, according to the midfielder’s agent.
- AC Milan have the option to make Fikayo Tomori’s loan move permanent in the summer for just £27m, according to reports.
- Former Sporting Lisbon ace William Carvalho has been warned against making a transfer to bitter rivals Benfica.
- David Moyes has confirmed that no bids have been received from either Chelsea or Manchester United for Declan Rice.
- Lionel Messi was shown a red card in the dying stages as Barcelona lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa final in Seville.
- Mohamed Simakan has snubbed interest from Liverpool as he prepares to move to RB Leipzig, according to reports in Germany.
- Liverpool will need to fend off interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Leeds United in order to land Wolves star Adama Traore.
- Alexandre Lacazette has wasted little time in staking his claim to take Mesut Ozil’s vacant No.10 shirt at Arsenal, promising the outgoing midfielder his jersey “will be in good care”.
- Stephen Hendry admits he has delayed his comeback because of fears that he would “embarrass” himself.
- Dele Alli is reportedly pushing to join Paris Saint-Germain after his latest snub by Jose Mourinho – but Tottenham are not convinced.