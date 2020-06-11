Latest football transfer news and rumours – 13 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and much more!
- Chelsea are negotiating the final details of Timo Werner’s seemingly inevitable transfer from RB Leipzig.
- Borussia Dortmund believe they have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, the highly-rated young Birmingham City midfielder.
- Barcelona are ready to pay for a portion of Philippe Coutinho’s wages for him to move back to England or stay at Bayern Munich.
- Liverpool are eyeing a £110m double swoop for Wolves stars Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.
- Premier League players have not been drug tested for three months, but anti-doping officials are set to ramp up testing ahead of the restart.
- Lyle Taylor is ready to help Charlton’s survival fight after peace talks with manager Lee Bowyer.
- Hugo Lloris says he stays in contact with Mauricio Pochettino and believes Spurs’ difficult season is due to exceeding potential in recent times.
- Chelsea are confident they will be able to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester if they secure a place in next season’s Champions League.
- Tottenham have told Government they want to be at the vanguard of the return to live sport and entertainment events, and will allow their stadium to be used as a test model.
- Juventus are open to selling Aaron Ramsey with Manchester United one of the potential suitors.
- Chelsea have been given a glimmer of hope in their bid to sign Ben Chillwell from Leicester this summer, with the Foxes lowering their £80m asking price.
- Kai Havertz is reportedly ‘open’ to the prospect of joining Manchester United this summer – although Chelsea still lead the race for the Bundesliga star.
- Alex Dyer headed back to Scotland on Friday to officially seal his full-time return to managing Kilmarnock.