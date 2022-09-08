Home Leagues Bundesliga Late Equalizer for Stuttgart | Bayern – VfB Stuttgart | All Goals | Matchday 6 – Bundesliga 22/23

#FCBVFB | Short Highlights from Matchday 6!
Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfB Stuttgart from Matchday 6 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 1-0 Tel (36′), 1-1 Führich (57′), 2-1 Musiala (60′), 2-2 Guirassy (P, 90’+2)

