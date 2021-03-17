Home TV Show News and Interviews Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? | Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher share their thoughts
Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? | Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher share their thoughts
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester City vs Borussia M’gladbach Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
53 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? | Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher share their thoughts

Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher look at who could potentially replace Sergio Aguero as Manchester City’s focal-point striker, and analyse the characteristics of Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland.

Previous Video
bt ucl

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Tuesday Round-up | 17 March 2021

Next Video
Gladbach v Man City

Manchester City vs Borussia M’gladbach Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021

Related videos

Top