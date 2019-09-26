Every UEFA Nations League from the 2018/19 Season | England
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Kosovo U21 v England U21 – Highlights | Euro qualifiers
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
8 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Every UEFA Nations League from the 2018/19 Season | England
Before England embark on their UEFA Nations League journey for this season, look back on all the goals from the 2018/19 season, starring great goals from Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.