Koleosho On Premier League Debut | REACTION | Burnley 0-3 Man City

Subscribe to the Clarets’ official YouTube channel and never miss another video
➡️ https://www.youtube.com/user/officialburnleyfc?sub_confirmation=1
Find even more videos, as well as live match streams and commentary for Burnley’s 2022/23 Championship season on Clarets+
➡️ https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/claretsplus
Related videos
icon Watch LaterAdded 02:33
icon Watch LaterAdded 06:46
icon Watch LaterAdded 02:26
icon Watch LaterAdded 23:40
icon Watch LaterAdded 15:06
icon Watch LaterAdded 04:59