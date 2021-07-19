King’s Lynn Town v Norwich City Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Crewe Alexandra v Wolves Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
56 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
King’s Lynn Town v Norwich City Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Goals from Kieran Dowell and Adam Idah got City’s pre-season campaign up and running at The Walks.