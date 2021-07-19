Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Everton v Blackburn Rovers Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Everton v Blackburn Rovers Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Up next

Everton v Blackburn Rovers Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Jean-Philippe Gbamin stepped up his comeback from injury by playing 45 minutes and scoring in a 1-0 practice match victory against Blackburn Rovers at USM Finch Farm.

Northamptom Town v West Ham United Highlights | Pre-season friendly

King’s Lynn Town v Norwich City Highlights | Pre-season friendly

