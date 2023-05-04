Kevin De Bruyne training well… hes READY! | Man City v Leeds | Pep Guardiola

Timestamps
00:00 Intro
00:22 Kevin De Bruyne trained good yesterday
00:40 Missing a week in this stage of the season is not a problem
01:06 Matchup against Sam Allardyce?
01:45 Have you been thinking about Real Madrid yet?
02:25 It is so important tomorrow to go 4 points in front of Arsenal
03:03 We are used to playing many many games in the season
03:48 When you don’t have info on the opponent, focus on ourselves
04:25 Kalvin Phillips against former club?
04:58 Everyone has to be ready
05:22 Possibility of resting Rodri?
