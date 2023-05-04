Kevin De Bruyne training well… hes READY! | Man City v Leeds | Pep Guardiola

Timestamps

00:00 Intro

00:22 Kevin De Bruyne trained good yesterday

00:40 Missing a week in this stage of the season is not a problem

01:06 Matchup against Sam Allardyce?

01:45 Have you been thinking about Real Madrid yet?

02:25 It is so important tomorrow to go 4 points in front of Arsenal

03:03 We are used to playing many many games in the season

03:48 When you don’t have info on the opponent, focus on ourselves

04:25 Kalvin Phillips against former club?

04:58 Everyone has to be ready

05:22 Possibility of resting Rodri?

