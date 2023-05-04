Boehly has POSITIVE intentions for the future! | Frank Lampard | Bournemouth v Chelsea

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard previews the Premier League game with Bournemouth and says co-owner Todd Boehly’s comments this week about his plan for the future are positive.

TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Intro

00:15 As we were with injuries

00:20 I know the players care, there are many reasons for underperformance

01:20 Boehly’s comments are a good thing, he’s positive and has good intentions

02:05 No update on manager situation

02:14 I’m here until the end of the season so not for me to speak about next season

02:20 Badiashile is very close to playing

03:48 Gary O’Neil has done a great job, he’s created togetherness

04:20 Solanke? I remember training with him, he was clearly a talent

05:03 Solanke is an all round striker, everything you want in a modern day number nine

05:43 Lampard: Is your job a delight every day? Reporter: It seems more fun than yours! I get to go home earlier

06:43 We’ve been fortunate at Chelsea for 20 years, what is the action to get us out of this moment?

08:05 Many interim managers in the PL? Every situation is different, more common in modern day because of the pressures

09:02 We have to show pride in what we’re doing in these games, we need a reboot in some sense this summer

10:07 I’ve got communication with the owners about everything that’s going on, looking at how to make it not the same next season

10:49 It comes with the territory that results impact your reputation as a manager

11:32 Our league position and stats are a reality of the season and where we’re

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#Chelsea #CFC #PremierLeague