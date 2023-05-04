Boehly has POSITIVE intentions for the future! | Frank Lampard | Bournemouth v Chelsea

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard previews the Premier League game with Bournemouth and says co-owner Todd Boehly’s comments this week about his plan for the future are positive.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Intro
00:15 As we were with injuries
00:20 I know the players care, there are many reasons for underperformance
01:20 Boehly’s comments are a good thing, he’s positive and has good intentions
02:05 No update on manager situation
02:14 I’m here until the end of the season so not for me to speak about next season
02:20 Badiashile is very close to playing
03:48 Gary O’Neil has done a great job, he’s created togetherness
04:20 Solanke? I remember training with him, he was clearly a talent
05:03 Solanke is an all round striker, everything you want in a modern day number nine
05:43 Lampard: Is your job a delight every day? Reporter: It seems more fun than yours! I get to go home earlier
06:43 We’ve been fortunate at Chelsea for 20 years, what is the action to get us out of this moment?
08:05 Many interim managers in the PL? Every situation is different, more common in modern day because of the pressures
09:02 We have to show pride in what we’re doing in these games, we need a reboot in some sense this summer
10:07 I’ve got communication with the owners about everything that’s going on, looking at how to make it not the same next season
10:49 It comes with the territory that results impact your reputation as a manager
11:32 Our league position and stats are a reality of the season and where we’re
