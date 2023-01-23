Home Review Show Highlights Juventus-Atalanta 3-3 | A six-goal thriller in Turin: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

An edge-of-the-seat encounter unravelled at the Allianz Stadium as Lookman scored twice to make it five straight games without defeat for Atalanta away to Juventus | Serie A 2022/23

#Highlights #JuventusAtalanta #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

