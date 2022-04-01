Home Review Show Highlights Juventus 0-1 Inter | Calhanoglu seals the Derby d’Italia for the Nerazzurri | Serie A 2021/22

Juventus 0-1 Inter | Calhanoglu seals the Derby d’Italia for the Nerazzurri | Serie A 2021/22

Juventus 0-1 Inter | Calhanoglu seals the Derby d’Italia for the Nerazzurri | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Borussia Mgladbach – 1. FSV Mainz 05 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 28 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Inter conquer the Allianz Stadium thanks Calhanoglu’s penalty and remain unbeaten against the Bianconeri in a Serie A campaign for the first time since the 2008/09 season | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Sampdoria 0-1 Roma | Roma edge Samp at Marassi | Serie A 2021/22

Sampdoria 0-1 Roma | Roma edge Samp at Marassi | Serie A 2021/22

Next Video
Borussia Mgladbach – 1. FSV Mainz 05 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 28 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Borussia Mgladbach – 1. FSV Mainz 05 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 28 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Related videos

Top