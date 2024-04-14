Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference – Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reviews their 1-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Reds were poor in the first half, and fell behind to an Eze goal.

Jurgen Klopp’s team missed countless chances in the second half as they lost their second game in a row at Anfield.

