Finding Liverpool: A Journey To The Heart Of It All

Expedia and Liverpool FC present ‘Finding Liverpool’ – a global journey uncovering what makes the city unlike any other, and why half a billion fans around the world follow the Reds as one big family.

This video is available with subtitles in Japanese, English, Dutch, Thai, Indonesian, Korean, and Arabic.

One of those fans is Moby, a lifelong LFC fan living In Tokyo, Japan. He dreams of visiting Liverpool for the first time, and when he gets the chance to fly there with Expedia, we see a story like no other come alive.

Featuring music from local band The Sway and players from LFC’s men’s and women’s team including Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endō, Missy Bo Kearns, Shanice van de Sanden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Fūka Nagano.

Nothing Beats Being There.

Watch the full series on Expedia Live.

