Julian Alvarez first Man City interview! | Hear our new Argentinian forward chat!

Hear our first interview with new forward Julian Alvarez!

Alvarez made his senior River Plate debut in October 2018 and has already forged a reputation as one of the best young forwards in Argentina.

He managed 36 goals and 25 assists in 96 River Plate appearances – including a strike in their 4-0 win over Racing in November, a result that sealed the Argentine league title.

Alvarez made his senior international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in June last year, replacing Angel Di Maria with an hour gone, and was part of the squad that won the Copa America in July.

