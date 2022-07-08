Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Julian Alvarez! | Best Goals for River Plate

Julian Alvarez! | Best Goals for River Plate

Julian Alvarez! | Best Goals for River Plate
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea Men return to pre-season training! ☀️ | Chelsea Unseen

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch some of Alavarez’s best goals and assists for River Plate!

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Chelsea Men return to pre-season training! ☀️ | Chelsea Unseen

Chelsea Men return to pre-season training! ☀️ | Chelsea Unseen

Related videos

Top