The John Dykes Show – 7 October 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Goals of the Month – September 2020 | Scottish Premiership
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
89 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The John Dykes Show – 7 October 2020
The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 12
It’s become a thing hasn’t it? “Winning” the Transfer Window. As if buying the most players or spending the most money somehow gets you a prize. But one thing we have noticed over the longest summer window ever is that the haves (financially speaking) took advantage of our uncertain economic times to try and gain an advantage over the “have-nots”? So, tonight, we’re talking football’s financial reality.
See Less