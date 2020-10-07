The John Dykes Show – 7 October 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 12

It’s become a thing hasn’t it? “Winning” the Transfer Window. As if buying the most players or spending the most money somehow gets you a prize. But one thing we have noticed over the longest summer window ever is that the haves (financially speaking) took advantage of our uncertain economic times to try and gain an advantage over the “have-nots”? So, tonight, we’re talking football’s financial reality.

See Less