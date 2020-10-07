Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 7 October 2020
The John Dykes Show – 7 October 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Goals of the Month – September 2020 | Scottish Premiership

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
89 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

The John Dykes Show – 7 October 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 12
It’s become a thing hasn’t it? “Winning” the Transfer Window. As if buying the most players or spending the most money somehow gets you a prize. But one thing we have noticed over the longest summer window ever is that the haves (financially speaking) took advantage of our uncertain economic times to try and gain an advantage over the “have-nots”? So, tonight, we’re talking football’s financial reality.
See Less

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Scottish Premiership

Goals of the Month – September 2020 | Scottish Premiership

Related videos

Top