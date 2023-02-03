Home Leagues Bundesliga Jamal Messiala?! Brilliant Solo! | VfL Wolfsburg – FC Bayern München 2-4 | Highlights – 2022/23

Jamal Messiala?! Brilliant Solo! | VfL Wolfsburg – FC Bayern München 2-4 | Highlights – 2022/23

#WOBFCB | Highlights from Matchday 19!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München from Matchday 19 of the 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Coman (9.), 0-2 Coman (14.), 0-3 Müller (19.), 1-3 Kaminski (44.), 1-4 Musiala (73.), 2-4 Svanberg (81.)

