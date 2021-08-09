Home TV Show News and Interviews Jack Grealish – First press conference as a Manchester City player
Jack Grealish – First press conference as a Manchester City player
Jack Grealish – First press conference as a Manchester City player

At his first press conference as a Manchester City player; Jack Grealish talks about his decision to sign for Manchester City, getting to play under Pep Guardiola and the significance of the number 10 shirt he will be wearing for the club.

