Jaap Stam On Leaving United, Losing In Istanbul & Ten Hag | Stick to Football EP 10

On our latest episode of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by footballing legend Jaap Stam.
Gary and Roy’s former Manchester United team-mate talks about how the move to Old Trafford came about after establishing himself in the Netherlands.
Once the world’s most expensive defender, Stam chats about the highs of winning the Treble with the Red Devils and reveals all on his infamous exit.
The former Dutch international also talks about AC Milan’s Champions League final defeat to Jamie Carragher’s Liverpool, telling us what really happened in Carlo Ancelotti’s dressing room at half-time as they were 3-0 up.
Stam also talks about the life of a football coach and gives his opinions on current Manchester United manager and compatriot Erik ten Hag.
Finally, we end the show with a massive question around the table: Who is the dream Premier League centre-back partnership?
If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.
Chaptering
00:00 Behind The Scenes
04:45 Introduction
05:40 Jaap’s move to Manchester United
08:00 Manchester United debut
10:21 Culture change
15:42 Winning the Treble
21:01 Leaving Old Trafford
29:30 Moving back to Italy
31:14 Istanbul: Champions League defeat to Liverpool
35:48 Post career / media work
36:52 On coaching
45:14 Jaap on Erik ten Hag
55:18 Best centre backs in Premier League history
