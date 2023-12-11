Jaap Stam On Leaving United, Losing In Istanbul & Ten Hag | Stick to Football EP 10

On our latest episode of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by footballing legend Jaap Stam.

Gary and Roy’s former Manchester United team-mate talks about how the move to Old Trafford came about after establishing himself in the Netherlands.

Once the world’s most expensive defender, Stam chats about the highs of winning the Treble with the Red Devils and reveals all on his infamous exit.

The former Dutch international also talks about AC Milan’s Champions League final defeat to Jamie Carragher’s Liverpool, telling us what really happened in Carlo Ancelotti’s dressing room at half-time as they were 3-0 up.

Stam also talks about the life of a football coach and gives his opinions on current Manchester United manager and compatriot Erik ten Hag.

Finally, we end the show with a massive question around the table: Who is the dream Premier League centre-back partnership?

Chaptering

00:00 Behind The Scenes

04:45 Introduction

05:40 Jaap’s move to Manchester United

08:00 Manchester United debut

10:21 Culture change

15:42 Winning the Treble

21:01 Leaving Old Trafford

29:30 Moving back to Italy

31:14 Istanbul: Champions League defeat to Liverpool

35:48 Post career / media work

36:52 On coaching

45:14 Jaap on Erik ten Hag

55:18 Best centre backs in Premier League history

