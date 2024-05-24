Italy vs Turkey Full Match – Friendly match | 4 June 2024

Italy vs Turkey Previous Video Portugal vs Finland Full Match – Friendly match | 4 June 2024 Next Video Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland | Christie and Adams Secure Friendly Win! | International Friendly Highlights Related videos icon Portugal vs Finland Full Match – Friendly match | 4 June 2024 11 icon07:20 Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland | Christie and Adams Secure Friendly Win! | International Friendly Highlights 6 icon04:08 England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina | Palmer, Kane & Trent Seal Victory At St. James Park Highlights 11 icon England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Full Match – Friendly match | 3 June 2024 601 icon Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League final | 1 June 2024 513 icon FULL MATCH | Manchester City v Manchester United | Final | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 2.1K