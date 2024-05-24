Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland | Christie and Adams Secure Friendly Win! | International Friendly Highlights

Goals from Ryan Christie and Ché Adams secure victory at the Estádio Algarve.#GIBSCO Previous Video Italy vs Turkey Full Match – Friendly match | 4 June 2024 Next Video England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina | Palmer, Kane & Trent Seal Victory At St. James Park Highlights Related videos icon Portugal vs Finland Full Match – Friendly match | 4 June 2024 11 icon Italy vs Turkey Full Match – Friendly match | 4 June 2024 9 icon04:08 England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina | Palmer, Kane & Trent Seal Victory At St. James Park Highlights 11 icon England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Full Match – Friendly match | 3 June 2024 601 icon11:34 Newcastle United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 (NUFC win 5-4 on Penalties | Melbourne | Highlights 141 icon Slovenia vs Portugal Full Match – Friendly Match | 26 March 2024 864