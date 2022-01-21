Home TV Show News and Interviews Is tonights Old Firm derby a must-win for both sides? | Early Kick Off

Is tonights Old Firm derby a must-win for both sides? | Early Kick Off

Is tonights Old Firm derby a must-win for both sides? | Early Kick Off
Ahead of tonight’s Old Firm derby, The Athletic’s Dan Bardell and Sky Sports reporter Gordon Duncan joined ‘Early Kick Off’ and discussed all the talking points ahead of the key match between Celtic and Rangers.

They also spoke about Aaron Ramsey joining Rangers, Celtic’s moves during the transfer window and whether this is a must-win match for the Bhoys.

