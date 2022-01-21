Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Reaction From The Window | J Lingz Not Happy | Luis Diaz | Van De Beek

We’re back with another episode Gazzetta Dello FIVE! Rio Ferdinand and Joel Beya are joined by Fabrizio Romano to talk transfers around the Premier League and Europe.

00:00; – Intro

00:25; – Top 5 Tranfers

00:32; – Luis Diaz

01:05; – Dusan Vlahovic

04:50; – Bruno Guimaraes

06:15; – Donny Van De Beek

07:05; – Rio on Donny and Lampard

09:30; – Bergkamp and Donny

10:05; – Philippe Coutinho

11:46; – Failed Tranfers Dembele

13:20; – Jesse Lingard

16:23; – Aubameyang

18:05; – Barcelona’s Legacy

17:05; – Dele and Frank Lampard

20:05; – Phil Jones

