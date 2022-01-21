Home TV Show Podcast Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Reaction From The Window | J Lingz Not Happy | Luis Diaz | Van De Beek

Barcelona officially sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal

We’re back with another episode Gazzetta Dello FIVE! Rio Ferdinand and Joel Beya are joined by Fabrizio Romano to talk transfers around the Premier League and Europe.

00:00; – Intro
00:25; – Top 5 Tranfers
00:32; – Luis Diaz
01:05; – Dusan Vlahovic
04:50; – Bruno Guimaraes
06:15; – Donny Van De Beek
07:05; – Rio on Donny and Lampard
09:30; – Bergkamp and Donny
10:05; – Philippe Coutinho
11:46; – Failed Tranfers Dembele
13:20; – Jesse Lingard
16:23; – Aubameyang
18:05; – Barcelona’s Legacy
17:05; – Dele and Frank Lampard
20:05; – Phil Jones

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

#RioFerdinand #FIVE

