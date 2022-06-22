BEST OF RODRIGO 2021/22 | Volleys, Tackles & Assists!

The Spanish international holding midfielder has been a key component in Pep Guardiola’s side since joining us from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

With his astute reading of the game, fine passing attributes and sharp eye for goal, the 25-year-old has played a huge role in our success in the past three years.

However, few would argue that Rodri enjoyed his finest season yet at the Club across what was a superb 2021/22 campaign.

The work of a defensive holding midfielder often goes unheralded and can slip below the radar. But by whichever metric you choose to highlight it, Rodri’s colossal impact was impossible to ignore this season.

Aside from those key moments at Anfield and the Emirates, he also weighed in with several more vital – and often impressive goals – including a quite stunning strike against Everton and a similarly spectacular strike in our 5-1 win over Watford.

